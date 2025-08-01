Ipsen’s Ongoing Study on Post-Stroke Spasticity: Market Implications and Progress

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

In a recent update, Ipsen has announced the continuation of its clinical study titled ‘A Prospective, Multicountry Study to Estimate the Incidence of and Provide a Best Practice Model for Monitoring the Development of Post-Stroke Spasticity.’ The study aims to determine the frequency of post-stroke spasticity and establish guidelines for its monitoring, which is crucial for improving patient outcomes.

The study focuses on observing the development of spasticity in patients who have experienced their first stroke. Spasticity, characterized by stiff muscles, is a common post-stroke condition that can benefit from medical treatment. The study does not involve any specific intervention but seeks to provide a framework for monitoring this condition.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a prospective time perspective, meaning it will follow patients over time to observe outcomes. The primary purpose is to gather data that can inform best practices in monitoring post-stroke spasticity.

The study began on November 1, 2023, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the study.

From a market perspective, this study could potentially enhance Ipsen’s position in the healthcare sector by providing valuable insights into post-stroke care, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively. As the study progresses, it may also impact Ipsen’s stock performance, especially if it leads to new treatment guidelines or products.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue