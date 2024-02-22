iPower Granted Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance

IPOWER (IPW) has released an update.

iPower Inc. has been granted an additional 180-day period by Nasdaq to meet the minimum $1.00 share price requirement after previously falling short. The company’s stock continues to trade under the ticker “IPW” and they may consider a reverse stock split among other strategies to comply. If compliance is achieved before the new deadline, Nasdaq will confirm; if not, iPower faces potential delisting but can appeal the decision.

