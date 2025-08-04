IPB Petroleum Appoints Iain Smith as Non-Executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IPB Petroleum Ltd. ( (AU:IPB) ) just unveiled an update.

IPB Petroleum Limited has appointed Iain Smith as a Non-Executive Director, effective August 1, 2025. Smith, a seasoned Petroleum Geoscientist, brings extensive experience from his previous roles, notably as Managing Director of Norwest Energy NL, where he significantly increased the company’s market capitalization. His expertise is expected to contribute positively to IPB’s strategic goals. Concurrently, Doug Jendry has resigned from his position as Non-Executive Director due to other commitments, with the board expressing gratitude for his contributions.

More about IPB Petroleum Ltd.

IPB Petroleum Limited is an Australian oil and gas exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company focuses on exploring and developing oil and gas resources to create shareholder value through discovery, acquisition, and development.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.94M

