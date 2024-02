Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has released an update.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. successfully completed the sale of roughly 23 million shares at $9.15 each, raising an estimated $197.1 million in net proceeds after accounting for underwriting discounts and offering expenses. This capital boost is poised to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its ongoing operations in the biotech sector.

