IonQ Confirms Director Elections at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

IonQ ( (IONQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IonQ, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 17, 2025, where key proposals were voted on. The election of two Class I directors, Niccolo de Masi and Inder M. Singh, was confirmed, and the compensation of named executive officers was approved on a non-binding basis. Additionally, Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (IONQ) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IonQ stock, see the IONQ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IONQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IONQ is a Neutral.

IonQ’s strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions are positive, but profitability and cash flow challenges weigh heavily on its overall score. The bullish technical trend provides some support, but valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on IONQ stock, click here.

More about IonQ

IonQ, Inc. operates in the quantum computing industry, focusing on developing quantum computers and related technologies. The company aims to advance the field of quantum computing and provide solutions that leverage quantum mechanics for computational tasks.

Average Trading Volume: 21,843,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.37B

For detailed information about IONQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.