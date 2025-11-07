Ioneer Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ioneer Limited ( (AU:INR) ) has provided an update.

Ioneer Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Bernard Anthony Rowe. The change includes the acquisition of 13,877,598 performance rights and 4,379,289 ordinary shares, while 4,379,289 performance rights were disposed of. This adjustment reflects a vesting of employee performance rights into ordinary shares and the issuance of unlisted performance rights as part of a remuneration package approved by shareholders. The changes in securities holdings could impact the company’s governance and align the director’s interests with the company’s performance, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:INR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ioneer Limited stock, see the AU:INR Stock Forecast page.

More about ioneer Limited

Ioneer Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of lithium-boron projects. The company aims to address the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 10,522,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$440.3M

Learn more about INR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue