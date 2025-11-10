IonDrive Limited Announces Cessation of 4.38 Million Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Southern Gold Limited ( (AU:ION) ) has shared an update.

IonDrive Limited, listed on the ASX under the code ION, announced the cessation of 4,380,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of October 31, 2025. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s future financial strategies and market positioning.

More about Southern Gold Limited

YTD Price Performance: 46.67%

Average Trading Volume: 3,921,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$52.39M

