Iondrive Launches Initiative to Revolutionize Solar Panel Recycling

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Southern Gold Limited ( (AU:ION) ).

Iondrive Limited has launched a solar panel recycling initiative aimed at recovering high-purity silver and silicon, addressing a major market gap in the recycling of end-of-life photovoltaic cells. This initiative is expected to capitalize on strong silver prices and rising silicon demand, positioning Iondrive as a leader in high-value solar panel recycling. The program, in collaboration with the University of Adelaide and a UK commercial laboratory, seeks to leverage Iondrive’s DES technology to efficiently recover valuable materials, offering significant economic and environmental benefits. With the Australian solar waste stream projected to exceed 100,000 tonnes annually by 2030, Iondrive’s efforts could transform the recycling landscape, providing a scalable solution for urban mining applications.

More about Southern Gold Limited

Iondrive Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on innovative recycling solutions. The company specializes in the recovery of high-purity materials such as silver and silicon from end-of-life solar panels, leveraging its proprietary Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) technology to address significant gaps in the recycling market.

YTD Price Performance: 46.67%

Average Trading Volume: 3,921,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$52.39M

For an in-depth examination of ION stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue