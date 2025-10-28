IODM Ltd. Achieves Record Growth in Q1 FY26 with Strategic Expansion in Education Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IODM Ltd. ( (AU:IOD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IODM Ltd. reported a record increase in cash receipts for Q1 FY26, with a 76% rise compared to the previous year, driven primarily by a 116% increase in the UK education sector. The company has successfully expanded its market penetration in the UK by onboarding additional universities and launching a new student portal product, which has been well-received by educational institutions. In North America, IODM has advanced its engagement with educational institutions, completing the integration of IODM Connect with TransferMate and finalizing its marketing strategy, indicating a strategic push to enhance its presence in these regions.

IODM Ltd. operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing payment solutions and platforms, such as IODM Connect, for educational institutions. The company has a significant market focus on the UK, USA, and Canada, aiming to enhance financial operations within universities and colleges.

