INWIT Completes Share Repurchase, Boosting Holdings

Inwit ( (IT:INW) ) just unveiled an update.

INWIT has completed a tranche of share repurchases, acquiring 579,648 ordinary shares between June 23 and June 27, 2025, at an average price of 10.3453 euros per share, totaling approximately 5.997 million euros. This acquisition increases INWIT’s total holdings to 10,390,935 shares, representing about 1.115% of its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:INW) stock is a Buy with a EUR13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inwit stock, see the IT:INW Stock Forecast page.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT) operates in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, providing wireless infrastructure services. The company focuses on developing and managing infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, including towers and other facilities, primarily in Italy.

YTD Price Performance: 10.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,716,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.65B

