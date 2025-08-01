INVO Fertility’s Recent Unregistered Equity Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

INVO Fertility ( (IVF) ) has provided an update.

On July 28, 2025, an institutional investor of INVO Fertility exercised its right to acquire 200 shares of Series C-2 Convertible Preferred Stock for $200,000, adjusting the conversion price to $1.8909 per share. This transaction was conducted without public offering registration, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (IVF) stock is a Buy with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on INVO Fertility stock, see the IVF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVF is a Underperform.

INVO Fertility’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its poor financial performance and negative technical indicators. While recent corporate events suggest potential capital expansion, the company’s high leverage and lack of profitability are significant concerns.

More about INVO Fertility

INVO Fertility, Inc. operates in the fertility industry, focusing on innovative reproductive technologies and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,489,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.69M

