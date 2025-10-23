INVISIO AB Strengthens Market Position with Key Defense Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from INVISIO AB ( (SE:IVSO) ) is now available.

INVISIO AB reported a strong order intake for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by a significant 10-year framework agreement with the US Coast Guard worth up to SEK 930 million. Despite delivery delays impacting revenue and profitability, the company launched key products like the INVISIO T30 headset and H-series smart hubs, enhancing its position in the defense market. A new agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Defense further bolsters its order book, indicating strategic growth and market expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:IVSO) stock is a Hold with a SEK349.00 price target.

More about INVISIO AB

INVISIO AB operates in the defense industry, specializing in advanced communication systems. The company focuses on providing wireless and integrated communication solutions, particularly for military and defense organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 87,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK13.81B

