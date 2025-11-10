Invex Therapeutics Appoints New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:IXC) ) just unveiled an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Simon Llewellyn Owen as a new director, effective November 10, 2025. The announcement indicates that Mr. Owen currently holds no relevant interests in securities, which may suggest a fresh perspective in his role, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Invex Therapeutics Ltd.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 67,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.64M

