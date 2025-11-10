Invex Therapeutics Announces Key Board and Executive Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:IXC) ) has shared an update.

Invex Therapeutics Limited announced significant changes in its board and executive team, appointing Simon Owen and Professor Warren Harding AM as non-executive directors. These appointments align with the company’s compliance with corporate regulations and bring extensive experience in corporate governance, strategic planning, and innovation. Additionally, Carla Healy and Tim Slate have been appointed as joint company secretaries, enhancing the company’s communication and compliance capabilities. The company also announced a change in its registered office address to Perth, WA.

More about Invex Therapeutics Ltd.

Invex Therapeutics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on repurposing the approved drug Exenatide for treating neurological conditions associated with raised intracranial pressure, such as Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, acute stroke, and traumatic brain injury.

Average Trading Volume: 67,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.64M

