Investview Inc Announces Major Stock Repurchase and Equity Shift

Investview Inc (INVU) has released an update.

Investview, Inc. recently completed a significant repurchase of its common stock, buying back about 20.24% of its outstanding shares from co-founders Ryan Smith and Chad Miller and their associates. The purchase, totaling over $3.5 million at less than a cent per share, will be paid in installments over seven quarters. This strategic buyback not only consolidates ownership but also reduces the number of shares in circulation, reflecting a major shift in the company’s equity structure since the co-founders’ departure in 2020.

For further insights into INVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.