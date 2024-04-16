Investor Exits from Austin Engineering Stake

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Austin Engineering Limited as of April 15, 2024, indicating a change in the company’s investor landscape. The details of the changes in interests and associations concerning the company’s voting securities have been outlined, though specific figures were not disclosed in the summarized text.

