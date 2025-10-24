Investor Centre Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from BIR Financial Ltd. ( (AU:ICU) ).

Investor Centre Limited (ICU), listed on the ASX, has announced the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Zhang and Ms. Cuixian Zhou as Non-Executive Directors. Mr. Zhang brings extensive experience in macroeconomic analysis and capital markets, having worked with Capital One Financial Corporation and Barrett Capital Limited, and has been involved in various mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Zhou, with an MBA from Macquarie University, has a strong background in business management and marketing, and has demonstrated capabilities in driving business growth. The appointments are expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operational growth.

