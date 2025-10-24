Investor Centre Limited Appoints New Director with No Current Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BIR Financial Ltd. ( (AU:ICU) ) is now available.

Investor Centre Limited has announced the appointment of Cuixian Zhou as a director, effective October 22, 2025. The company has disclosed that Zhou currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in any contracts related to the company. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, ensuring transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards.

More about BIR Financial Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$304.5K

