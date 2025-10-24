Investor Centre Limited Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BIR Financial Ltd. ( (AU:ICU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Investor Centre Limited has announced the appointment of Jonathan Zhang as a director, effective October 22, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Zhang currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in contracts related to the company. This appointment is a procedural update and does not indicate any immediate changes in the company’s operations or market strategy.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$304.5K

