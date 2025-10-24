Investigator Resources Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ) has provided an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically 35,636,364 performance rights, with an issue date set for December 3, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing exploration and development activities, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market standing.

More about Investigator Resources Ltd

Investigator Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the discovery and development of silver, copper, and gold deposits, aiming to enhance its market position in the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 10,718,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$104.7M

