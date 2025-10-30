Investar Holding Gains Approval for Wichita Falls Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Investar Holding ( (ISTR) ).

Investar Holding Corporation announced on October 30, 2025, that it received shareholder and regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of First National Bank. The merger, initially agreed upon on July 1, 2025, will see Wichita Falls merge into Investar, enhancing its community banking services. The acquisition is expected to close by January 1, 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

Spark’s Take on ISTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ISTR is a Neutral.

Investar Holding’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its stable financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s strong profitability margins and balanced capital structure are significant strengths. However, the decline in revenue growth and low operating cash flow conversion are notable risks. The technical analysis suggests mixed momentum, with potential for a rebound given the oversold stochastic indicator. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Investar Holding

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, offers comprehensive banking services through its subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The bank operates 29 branches across Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama, with total assets of $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 38,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $235.9M

