Investar Holding Corp Reports Q2 2025 Earnings

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, operates as the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association, offering comprehensive banking services across Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Investar Holding Corporation reported a net income of $4.5 million, a decrease from the previous quarter’s $6.3 million, but an increase from the $4.1 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company highlighted a strategic focus on optimizing its balance sheet, which resulted in a significant improvement in its net interest margin to 3.03%, alongside a reduction in funding costs and an increase in yield on interest-earning assets. Additionally, Investar announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc., a move that aligns with its growth strategy through acquisitions and market expansion. The acquisition is expected to transform Investar into a bank with over $4 billion in assets, enhancing its customer-focused community banking approach. Looking ahead, Investar remains committed to shareholder value, having repurchased shares and increased its dividend, while continuing to focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions to bolster its market presence.

