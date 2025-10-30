Inverite Insights to Launch Tokenized Credit Infrastructure on BNB Chain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inverite Insights ( (TSE:INVR) ) has issued an update.

Inverite Insights Inc. announced its plan to develop a Tokenized Credit Infrastructure on the BNB Chain, aiming to transform verified financial data into portable digital credentials. This initiative is part of Inverite’s strategy to address barriers in traditional finance, such as opaque scoring models and centralized data vulnerabilities, by integrating AI-driven financial insights with blockchain technology. By joining the BNB Chain ecosystem, Inverite seeks to enhance its operations in decentralized finance and identity verification, ultimately supporting the creation of transparent and inclusive credit systems globally.

Inverite Insights Inc. is a leading AI-driven software provider that utilizes real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. The company focuses on evolving its platform to expand the reach of real-time financial verification across emerging digital ecosystems.

