Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Announces Senior Management Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited ( (IN:IKS) ) is now available.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has announced a change in its senior management personnel. Sameer Arora will transition to a new role within the company, resulting in his removal from the classification as Senior Management Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR Regulations. This change is effective from the close of business hours on October 30, 2025.

More about Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 261.6B INR

For a thorough assessment of IKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue