Inventure Growth & Securities Reappoints Whole Time Directors

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. ( (IN:INVENTURE) ) just unveiled an update.

Inventure Growth & Securities Limited has announced the reappointment of Mr. Kamlesh Limbachiya and Mrs. Lasha Rita as Whole Time Directors for a term of three years, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This decision, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, is expected to ensure continuity in leadership and operational stability, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 557,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.6B INR

