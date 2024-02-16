InvenTrust Properties Shares Investor Presentation Update

InvenTrust Properties (IVT) has released an update.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. recently updated investors with a presentation on their website, providing a snapshot of the company’s standing and future outlook. The presentation, intended to complement the company’s official SEC filings and public communications, captures the information as of its publication date and may be revised through various public channels. Importantly, this investor update is not considered a formal filing and, therefore, does not carry the same legal weight as official SEC submissions.

