Inventiva SA ADR Announces Optimistic 2023 Results

Inventiva SA ADR reported a 43.4% increase in revenues in 2023 and a cash runway lasting until the third quarter of 2024, buoyed by a licensing agreement with Hepalys and a successful EIB loan tranche. Despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents due to accelerated clinical trials for their lanifibranor treatment in MASH/NASH, the company remains optimistic about upcoming clinical milestones. Inventiva is actively exploring financing and strategic options to sustain operations beyond the forecasted period.

