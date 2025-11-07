Inventiva S.A. Announces General Meeting for November 27, 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inventiva S.A. announced that it will hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on November 27, 2025, in Paris. The agenda includes approval of the CEO’s compensation policy, a settlement agreement with Mr. Frédéric Cren, and authorization for the Board to grant share options. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it involves decisions on executive compensation and potential changes in share capital, impacting the company’s governance and financial strategies.

Spark’s Take on IVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVA is a Neutral.

Inventiva’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative margins. The technical analysis further indicates a bearish trend, while the valuation metrics highlight ongoing financial challenges. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not influence the score.

More about Inventiva

Inventiva S.A. is a company based in Daix, France, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of fibrotic, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 160,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $605.1M

