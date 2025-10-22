Intuitive Surgical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical ( (ISRG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intuitive Surgical presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., based in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, known for its da Vinci surgical systems and Ion endoluminal system. In its latest earnings report, Intuitive Surgical announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with significant growth in both revenue and net income. The company reported a 23% increase in revenue to $2.51 billion and a GAAP net income of $704 million, up from $565 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was driven by a 20% increase in worldwide procedures and a substantial rise in the placements of its da Vinci surgical systems. The company also reported a 13% increase in the installed base of da Vinci systems and a 30% increase in Ion systems. Intuitive Surgical’s non-GAAP net income rose to $867 million, reflecting strong operational performance and tax benefits. The company repurchased 4 million shares of its common stock for $1.92 billion, indicating confidence in its future prospects. Looking ahead, Intuitive Surgical anticipates continued growth in its da Vinci procedures and maintains a positive outlook on its ability to deliver innovative solutions in minimally invasive care, despite potential challenges from tariffs and economic conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue