Intrum Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Intrum Justitia AB ( (SE:INTRUM) ) has issued an announcement.

Intrum has announced the formation of a Nomination Committee for its Annual General Meeting in 2026, consisting of representatives from its largest shareholders. This move is part of Intrum’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance and stakeholder engagement, reflecting its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations.

Intrum is Europe’s leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. The company supports millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery while helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience and around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Intrum is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

