Intrepid Metals Expands Land Holdings with Strategic Acquisition in Arizona

Voleo Trading Systems Inc ( (TSE:INTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Intrepid Metals Corp., a company engaged in mineral exploration, has acquired key patented mining claims known as the Viewsite Claims near its Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona. This strategic acquisition strengthens Intrepid’s position in the district, as the claims are located close to the Ivanhoe Electric claims and the company’s high-grade Ringo Zone. The Viewsite Claims, which cover 348 acres, offer excellent exploration potential with geological features consistent with porphyry, CRD, and skarn-type systems. This acquisition enhances Intrepid’s operational flexibility and long-term value, as the claims provide full ownership of both surface and mineral rights, streamlining permitting processes.

More about Voleo Trading Systems Inc

Average Trading Volume: 132,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$27.99M

