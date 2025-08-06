International Seaways Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

International Seaways ( (INSW) ) has shared an announcement.

International Seaways reported a net income of $62 million for the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on fleet optimization and financial stability. The company sold six older vessels and agreed to purchase a modern VLCC, enhancing its fleet and maintaining a strong balance sheet with $709 million in liquidity. The company declared a combined dividend of $0.77 per share for the third quarter, reflecting a 75% payout ratio of adjusted net income.

The most recent analyst rating on (INSW) stock is a Hold with a $56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Seaways stock, see the INSW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INSW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INSW is a Outperform.

International Seaways is performing well with strong financial metrics, positive technical indicators, and attractive valuation. The earnings call provided further confidence in its growth trajectory, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

More about International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide, providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products.

Average Trading Volume: 635,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.98B

