International Seaways Board Reshuffle After Director Resigns

International Seaways, Inc. has announced the resignation of Mr. Nadim Qureshi from its Board of Directors, effective immediately. His departure, which is not due to any disagreements, comes after pivotal work on a merger that shaped the company. As part of his resignation, Mr. Qureshi will receive his director fees and agree to a one-year non-compete clause. Ms. Kate Blankenship, recognized as “independent,” steps up to the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and the Board’s size is adjusted to nine members.

