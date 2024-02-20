International Media Acquisition Elects New Board Directors

International Media Acquisition (IMAQ) has released an update.

International Media Acquisition Corp.’s annual general meeting resulted in the election of new directors across three classes, with terms expiring from 2025 to 2027. Sanjay Wadhwa and Shibasish Sarkar will serve as Class I directors, Claudius Tsang and Yu-Ping Edward Tsai as Class II, and Daung-Yen Lu, Yao Chin Chen, and Chih Young Hung as Class III. Shareholders showed strong support for all nominees, with no broker non-votes, indicating a united front as the company shapes its governance for the coming years.

For further insights into IMAQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.