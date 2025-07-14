International Housewares Retail Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ) is now available.

International Housewares Retail Company Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant decrease in profit for the year ending April 2025, primarily due to weak consumer sentiment, intense competition, and changing consumer habits. In response, the company has implemented strategic initiatives such as restructuring procurement strategies and launching a ‘New Low Price’ sales program to enhance supply chain efficiency and improve customer experience. Despite current challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth potential driven by developments in Hong Kong and supportive population policies.

International Housewares Retail Company Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing housewares and related products. The company is known for its strategic initiatives to adapt to market changes, emphasizing ‘Light Consumption, Speed Retailing’ to meet evolving consumer preferences.

