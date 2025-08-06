International Housewares Retail Co Announces Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ).
International Housewares Retail Company Limited announced a voluntary share repurchase of 150,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.0208% of its total issued shares, at an average price of HK$0.8651 per share. The Board believes the company’s shares are undervalued and that it can conduct the repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position, indicating confidence in its financial health and future operations.
More about International Housewares Retail Co
International Housewares Retail Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry with a focus on housewares products.
Average Trading Volume: 1,227,697
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$600.9M
