International Housewares Retail Co Announces Share Repurchase

The latest update is out from International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ).

International Housewares Retail Company Limited announced a voluntary share repurchase of 150,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.0208% of its total issued shares, at an average price of HK$0.8651 per share. The Board believes the company’s shares are undervalued and that it can conduct the repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position, indicating confidence in its financial health and future operations.

More about International Housewares Retail Co

International Housewares Retail Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry with a focus on housewares products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,227,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$600.9M

