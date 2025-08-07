International Housewares Retail Announces Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ) has provided an update.

International Housewares Retail Company Limited has announced a voluntary repurchase of 150,000 of its ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.0208% of its issued shares, at a total consideration of HK$129,000. The Board believes the company’s shares are undervalued and asserts that the repurchase can be conducted without compromising its financial stability, reflecting confidence in its financial resources and ongoing business operations.

More about International Housewares Retail Co

International Housewares Retail Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry with a focus on housewares products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,221,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$615.2M

Find detailed analytics on 1373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue