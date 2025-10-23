International Genius Company Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Genius Company ( (HK:0033) ) has shared an announcement.

International Genius Company has announced significant changes in its board of directors. Mr. Yip Tze Wai Albert has resigned as an independent non-executive director to focus on other professional commitments, while Mr. Pang Yongxiang has been appointed as the new chairman of the board. The company also announced changes in the composition of its board committees, with new appointments including Mr. Chiu Ngam as chairman of the Audit Committee and Ms. Tsang Ngo Yin as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0033) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Genius Company stock, see the HK:0033 Stock Forecast page.

More about International Genius Company

Average Trading Volume: 1,382,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$223.3M

See more data about 0033 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue