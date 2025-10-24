International Equities Corp. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Equities Corp. Ltd. ( (AU:IEQ) ) has issued an announcement.

International Equities Corporation Ltd reported a 3.43% increase in revenues from ordinary activities for the quarter ending September 2025, reaching A$513k. However, the company experienced a 34.88% decrease in net profit attributable to members, resulting in a loss of A$224k. The net tangible asset backing per ordinary security also declined from $0.0466 in September 2024 to $0.0378 in September 2025. These financial results indicate challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth, impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about International Equities Corp. Ltd.

International Equities Corporation Ltd operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services. The company is involved in managing equities and other financial instruments, catering to a diverse range of stakeholders in the market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.13M

See more data about IEQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue