International Conveyors Supports Investor Education Campaign

International Conveyors Ltd. ( (IN:INTLCONV) ) has shared an update.

International Conveyors Limited announced a newspaper publication related to the ‘100 days Campaign – Saksham Niveshak’, an initiative by The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This campaign aims to educate and protect investors, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement and regulatory compliance.

