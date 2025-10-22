International Business Settlement Holdings Eyes Bitcoin Mining Expansion with Potential Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited ( (HK:0147) ) just unveiled an announcement.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited announced a non-legally binding letter of intent through its joint venture, Keen Golden Limited, to potentially acquire SAI US INC, a Bitcoin mining data center in the United States. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its Bitcoin mining capabilities, optimizing operations and increasing competitiveness in the Fintech industry, which could create long-term value for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0147) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Business Settlement Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0147 Stock Forecast page.

More about International Business Settlement Holdings Limited

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited is involved in the emerging Fintech industry, focusing on cryptocurrency-related businesses. The company aims to enhance global financial services through innovative solutions, particularly in Bitcoin mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 60,327,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.75B

