Intermediate Capital Group Achieves Robust Fundraising and Sustains High ESG Standards

Intermediate Capital ( (GB:ICG) ) just unveiled an update.

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) reported strong fundraising results, raising $7.2 billion in the third quarter, totaling $22 billion over the past twelve months, more than doubling the previous year’s amount, which supports its long-term growth in client capital and management fees. The company’s assets under management (AUM) reached $107 billion, with fee-earning AUM of $71 billion, and it received an AAA ESG rating for the fourth consecutive year, maintaining its membership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe), which indicates a strong commitment to sustainability and positive impacts for stakeholders.

More about Intermediate Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years of history, providing flexible capital solutions across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit. The company is committed to net zero operations by 2040 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ICG.

YTD Price Performance: 2.71%

Average Trading Volume: 878,656

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.07B

