Intercorp Financial Services Shines in Earnings Call

Intercorp Financial Services ((IFS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment. The company showcased strong financial performance and growth in key areas such as higher-yielding loans and wealth management. Despite these achievements, challenges like the Rutas de Lima provision impact and potential hurdles from pension fund withdrawals were also highlighted.

Strong Economic Performance in Peru

Peru’s economy demonstrated resilience with a cumulative growth of 3.3% as of August. The projections for private investment are optimistic, with an expected growth of 6.5% by the end of the year. This economic backdrop has provided a favorable environment for IFS to thrive.

Sustained Profitability and Core Results

IFS maintained robust core results, achieving a return on equity (ROE) of around 16%. This was despite the financial impact from the Rutas de Lima provision, showcasing the company’s ability to sustain profitability.

Growth in Higher-Yielding Loans

The company reported a 7% year-over-year growth in higher-yielding loans, with a 3% increase in the last quarter alone. This growth was primarily driven by consumer and small business segments, which now make up 22% of the loan portfolio.

Record Growth in Wealth Management

Inteligo, a part of IFS, achieved remarkable growth in its wealth management division, reaching record highs in assets under management. This reflects strong client trust and engagement in their services.

Fee Income Growth

IFS experienced an 8% increase in fee income year-over-year, largely due to heightened debit and credit card activity. This growth in fee income underscores the company’s expanding financial services.

Rutas de Lima Provision Impact

A notable provision impact of PEN 78 million related to Rutas de Lima affected Interseguro’s results. This highlights some of the financial challenges faced by the company.

Challenges with Corporate Loan Growth

Corporate loan growth encountered obstacles due to loan maturities and a shift by some companies towards capital markets, indicating a potential area of concern for IFS.

Potential Impact of Pension Withdrawals

The company anticipates that pension fund withdrawals could negatively affect consumer loan disbursements in the upcoming quarters, posing a challenge to future loan growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, IFS remains optimistic about its future, buoyed by strong financial performance in a favorable economic environment. The company reported a net income of PEN 456 million and continues to focus on digital excellence and maintaining its leadership in the Peruvian market. With a risk-adjusted NIM improvement and strong performance in private annuities and life insurance, IFS is well-positioned for continued success.

In conclusion, Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic growth, despite facing certain challenges. The company’s strong performance in higher-yielding loans and wealth management, coupled with a positive economic environment in Peru, positions it well for future growth. However, potential impacts from pension fund withdrawals and corporate loan growth challenges remain areas to watch.

