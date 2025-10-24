InterContinental Hotels Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from InterContinental Hotels ( (GB:IHG) ) is now available.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC announced the purchase of 107,435 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the intent to cancel these shares. This transaction, executed through Merrill Lynch International, aligns with the authority granted by shareholders and reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IHG) stock is a Sell with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InterContinental Hotels stock, see the GB:IHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IHG is a Neutral.

InterContinental Hotels’ stock score is primarily driven by its strong technical performance, indicating bullish momentum. However, financial performance is mixed, with strong revenue growth offset by concerns over high leverage and negative equity. Valuation is moderate, with a relatively high P/E ratio and low dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IHG stock, click here.

More about InterContinental Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, offering a range of hotel services and accommodations worldwide. The company focuses on providing luxury and mid-scale hotel experiences, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 442,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.67B

For a thorough assessment of IHG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue