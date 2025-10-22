Intercede Group to Announce Interim Results and Host Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Intercede ( (GB:IGP) ) has issued an announcement.

Intercede Group PLC, a leader in cybersecurity software focusing on digital identities, announced it will release its interim unaudited results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on 25 November 2025. A live presentation of these results will be given by the CEO, CPO, and CFO on 27 November 2025, open to all existing and potential shareholders. The announcement highlights Intercede’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its industry positioning by reinforcing trust and confidence among investors.

More about Intercede

Intercede is a cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identities. It provides innovative solutions to protect against data breaches caused by compromised user credentials. Their product suite includes Secure Registration, ID Verification, Password Security Management, One-Time Passwords, FIDO, and PKI, offering a comprehensive range of authentication options. Intercede serves global customers in sectors like government, aerospace, defense, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, cloud services, and IT, ensuring high-level data and system protection.

Average Trading Volume: 101,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £93.91M

