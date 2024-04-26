Intercede Executives Invest in Future Growth

Intercede Group plc (GB:IGP) has released an update.

Intercede Group plc, a leading cybersecurity company known for its digital identity protection software, has announced that its CEO and CFO have committed to purchasing £1,800 worth of Partnership Shares each from the April 2024 payroll. The purchases will be made at the market price on the date, and the executives will be granted one Matching Share for every Partnership Share subscribed. This move underscores the directors’ confidence in the company, which offers a comprehensive range of security products and boasts a global customer base across various critical sectors.

