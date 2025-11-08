Intense Technologies Allots 12,500 Shares to Employees Under ESOP

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Intense Technologies Limited ( (IN:INTENTECH) ) just unveiled an update.

Intense Technologies Limited has announced the allotment of 12,500 equity shares to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Option Plan Scheme A 2009. This move increases the company’s total equity shares to 23,624,449 and reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees, potentially enhancing employee satisfaction and retention. The newly allotted shares will hold the same rights as existing shares, indicating a seamless integration into the company’s current equity structure.

More about Intense Technologies Limited

Intense Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, providing solutions that enhance customer experience and operational agility. The company has a global presence with offices in Dubai, Florida, and London, and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Average Trading Volume: 31,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 2.76B INR

For detailed information about INTENTECH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue