Intel’s Q3 2025: Revenue Growth and Strategic Moves

Intel ( (INTC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intel presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Intel Corporation, a leading semiconductor company, is renowned for designing and manufacturing advanced chips that power a wide array of computing devices. The company is a key player in the technology sector, known for its cutting-edge innovations and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Intel announced a revenue of $13.7 billion, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share were reported at $0.90, with a non-GAAP EPS of $0.23. Intel’s strategic focus on AI and its collaboration with major players like NVIDIA and SoftBank Group were highlighted as significant contributors to its performance.

Key financial metrics showed a robust improvement, with a gross margin increase to 38.2% from 15% the previous year. The Client Computing Group saw a 5% revenue increase to $8.5 billion, while the Data Center and AI segment experienced a slight decline. Intel’s strategic partnerships and investments, including a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA and a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, underscore its pivotal role in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Intel’s strategic initiatives, such as the expansion of its manufacturing facilities and the introduction of new products like the Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors, are positioning the company for future growth. The completion of the Altera transaction and the operationalization of Fab 52 in Arizona are key milestones in Intel’s expansion strategy.

Looking ahead, Intel forecasts a fourth-quarter revenue range of $12.8 billion to $13.8 billion, with a focus on maintaining its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry. The company’s management remains optimistic about leveraging AI-driven demand and strategic collaborations to sustain growth into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue