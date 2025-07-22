Intelligent Monitoring Group Announces FY25 Q4 Presentation Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited ( (AU:IMB) ) has issued an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited announced an upcoming FY25 Q4 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C presentation, led by Managing Director Dennison Hambling. The presentation, available to shareholders, employees, and the broader market, will be conducted as a webinar by Coffee Microcaps on July 25, featuring a 20-minute slide presentation followed by a 10-minute Q&A session. This event reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially enhancing its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited operates in the monitoring industry, providing services that likely include security and surveillance solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker IMB and is based in East Perth, Western Australia.

