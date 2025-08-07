Intelligent Group Limited Acquires LQ Capital Limited to Boost Lending Capabilities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Intelligent Group Ltd ( (INTJ) ) is now available.

On August 7, 2025, Intelligent Group Limited announced the acquisition of LQ Capital Limited, a company holding a money lender’s license in Hong Kong, for approximately HK$130,000. This acquisition, approved by the company’s board of directors and audit committee, aims to leverage Intelligent Group’s capital strength to expand LQ Capital’s credit capacity and enhance its lending capabilities, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning.

More about Intelligent Group Ltd

Intelligent Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial public relations company that was listed on NASDAQ in March 2024. The company specializes in producing financial content and providing high-value public relations services to the financial sector. It collaborates with over 100 securities firms and more than 150 financial analysts to enhance brand influence for listed companies through data-driven communications. Intelligent Group operates in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, serving leading companies in the Hong Kong and U.S. stock markets.

Average Trading Volume: 265,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of INTJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue